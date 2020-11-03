Free Fire to drop some major beats in its latest Ultrasonic Rave Elite Pass

Free Fire, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, will be dropping some major beats in its latest Elite Pass (EP), Ultrasonic Rave. The new EP from Garena shines the spotlight on a supercity where music can be used to bring people together or tear them apart in a number of ways.

With other countries trying to steal this technology for themselves, protagonists Ultrasonic Guards Cooper and Candy are tasked with keeping the peace and keeping the city’s tech out of the hands of outsiders. Rewards for the Ultrasonic Rave EP include the Stage Master and Starlet skins, the Victory Tune backpack skin, the Mic Drop grenade skin, and more.

For years, the city in the Ultrasonic Rave EP has kept itself tucked away from the rest of the world, developing a sound-based technology that can be used as weaponry. Shortly after its borders were finally reopened, city guards have seen an uptick in foreigners sneaking into the music capital to discover its secrets.

Two of the best guards, Ultrasonic Guards Cooper and Candy, have been hitting the streets and challenging troublemakers to musical showdowns. These performances have earned them the reputation of being the best beat-fighters and show-downers, both inside and out of town.

In the Ultrasonic Rave EP, survivors can dress up as either Stage Master Cooper or Stage Starlet Candy and earn the respect of their opponents. To complete their amazing fresh look, they can earn the Victory Tune backpack skin, the Tomb of Boom loot box skin, the Ultrasonic Rave surfboard, and end their skirmishes with the Mic Drop grenade skin.

The Ultrasonic Rave EP features a retro hip-hop style aesthetic. Both Cooper and Candy can be seen wearing oversized iconic golden accessories, baggy pants, puffy jackets, and a matching arcade game special effect.

Where to download Free Fire

Players can download Free Fire using these links:

1) Apple iOS App Store

2) Google Play Store