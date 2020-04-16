Free Fire Emulator: Which is the best Emulator for Free Fire?

The Tencent Gameloop seems to be the best emulator to play Garena Free Fire on a PC, and here's why.

We have also listed the minimum system requirements to run the emulator on your PC.

Free Fire Emulator

Free Fire, developed by Garena, is a free-to-play mobile battle royale game. Since its release, the game has enjoyed remarkable success and has garnered over 500 million downloads on the Android platform.

Apart from this, Free Fire has several different maps and modes to play with your friends. In a 10 minute game, you have to compete against 49 players on the location, fighting for survival. Finally, the last man standing gets the message "Booyah" displayed on their screen, which is the exclusive tag word for the winner.

Despite the fact that this game is available only on the mobile platform, players can still play it on their Windows PCs or laptops. To play the game with their keyboard and mouse, players are required to install an Android Emulator.

In this era, where there's a large selection of software available in every category, it becomes a tedious task to choose the right application.

In this article, we discuss which emulator is best choice to play Free Fire on a PC.

Tencent Gameloop: The best emulator for Free Fire

Tencent Gameloop

Tencent Gameloop is the best Android emulator to play Free Fire on a Windows PC.

In the early days, when PUBG Mobile was just becoming popular among the mobile gaming community, the developers of the game decided to attract PC gamers as well. For this, they launched their official emulator called Tencent Gaming Buddy to run mobile applications on a PC.

With the advancement of technology, there are now a lot of emulators are now available to play mobile games on a PC, but there's a major reason behind why we recommend Tencent Gameloop. This particular software was primarily designed for mobile shooting games to experience lag-free gameplay, even on low-end systems.

Advertisement

Additionally, to play mobile shooting games on a PC, key-mapping is required to match the game controls with your peripheral devices like a keyboard and a mouse. Considering this fact, developers introduced a built-in key-mapping plugin, which makes it easier for players to configure it.

Tencent Gameloop: Minimum System Requirements

To run any software on your machine, your system needs to meet the minimum requirements of the application. For the Tencent Gameloop emulator, here is the minimum hardware you need to run it:

TencentÂ Gameloop Minimum Requirement:

CPU: Â Dual-core from Intel or AMD at 1.8 GHz.

Â Dual-core from Intel or AMD at 1.8 GHz. GPU: Â NVIDIA GeForce 8600/9600GT, ATI/AMD Radeon HD2600/3600.

Â NVIDIA GeForce 8600/9600GT, ATI/AMD Radeon HD2600/3600. Memory: Â at least 3GB of RAM

Â at least 3GB of RAM OS: Â Windows 10, 8.1, 8 and 7

Â Windows 10, 8.1, 8 and 7 DirectX: Â Version 9.0c

Â Version 9.0c Storage:Â 1GB of free storage

Conclusion

Source: Google Images

There are several alternatives available to play Free Fire on PC, such as Bluestacks, Memu, NoxPlayer and more.

However, to install them, players are required to meet some additional requirements like virtualisation, more RAM, a more powerful processor, etc. to play the game smoothly, making the Tencent Gameloop the best available choice.