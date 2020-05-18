Free Fire: Entity Gaming player banned after using hacks in Free Fire tournament

Entity Gaming's Substitute Player got banned for hacking

Entity Gaming is one of the most reputed organisations in India, known for their high standard of gameplay in tournaments. But recently, a shocking incident took place when an Entity Gaming player in their Free Fire line-up was found guilty of hacking in the Free Fire Scrim Wars 2020 tournament.

Entity Gaming's player, ETG•ASHWATMA's hacking was detected by the in-game anti-hack system. Reportedly, he was the substitute in the team. Not only him, but ZACK•TSG from TSG Army was also accused of cheating in the tournament.

Garena Free Fire took strict action against both the team players and banned them for one year. Also, both teams were disqualified from the Free Fire Scrim Wars with all Prize Money taken away from them and awarded to the next best team.

"Free Fire Esports India takes competitive integrity extremely seriously and we will work towards building a fairer and healthier esports ecosystem for all participants, partners, and players." Free Fire added.

Free Fire cheating: Entity takes it in their stride

Entity Gaming responded to the whole situation positively and thanked Garena for bringing this to their attention as they stated:

Our Commitment to the community and game has always been to achieve our goals with sincere and honest hard work. ETG•ASHWATMA's actions do not reflect our values and we have cut all ties with him.

