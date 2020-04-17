Free Fire Fonts: How to use stylish fonts in Free Fire name?

A list of steps to use special fonts in your Free Fire nickname.

Most of these names have special characters not found in Android or IOS keyboards.

Every Free Fire player wants a cool and stylish name that represents his/her gameplay style, and for the other players to remember too. The players who are a part of some team or clan can put the name of the clan as a tag before their in-game name.

They can also use some stylish fonts or characters in the name to make it look classy. However, the keyboards of Android or iOS devices don't have these unique characters as the latter are specially designed.

How to use Stylish Fonts in Free Fire Name?

Enter New Nickname

There are a lot of websites like Nickfinder that offer you a variety of stylish fonts and nicknames to choose from. You can edit the fonts and names according to your preference, and set your in-game name. Here are the steps to add stylish fonts in your character name:

# 1: Go to the Nickfinder website and choose the stylish font that you like.

# 2: Click on that nickname to copy it and open the Free Fire application in your device.

# 3: Go to the go to the profile section present at the upper left corner of the main screen.

# 4: Click on the yellow colored Notebook icon present just below the in-game name at the upper left corner.

# 5: A pop up will appear on the screen asking you to type a new nickname.

# 5: Paste the name that you copied from the website and edit it as you want.

# 6: After entering the new name, pay the required diamonds to finalize your new nickname.

# 7: Players need to spend as many as 390 Diamonds to change their nickname, so it is suggested to set the new nickname carefully.

List of Nicknames with Stylish Fonts

Apart from this, we have handpicked some pretty cool stylish names with stylish fonts for you. You can just copy the one that you like from the list, and paste it while changing your nickname.

꧁⁣༒𓆩₦ł₦ℑ₳𓆪༒꧂

༺ ƤℜɆĐ₳₮Øℜ ༻

『ƬƘ』 ƬƦΘレ乇メ

мιgℓισяє αмι¢α

🍭ⓢⓦⓔⓔⓣ ⓖⓘⓡⓛ✨

Sᴋ᭄Sᴀʙɪʀᴮᴼˢˢ

ᴀlαrmΐภg͢͢͢ Hermalΐnda

∉Smirk𝔂 K𝔂l𝔂nne∌

