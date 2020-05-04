Free Fire Champions Cup (FFCC) 2020 Cancelled

We are disappointed to announce the cancellation of Free Fire Champions Cup (FFCC) 2020, due to the evolving global situation surrounding COVID-19. Our commitment at Garena has always been to prioritise the health and well-being of all those involved, including players, fans, partners, and staff. That is what ultimately led us to making this difficult decision.

Our Free Fire esports team has been monitoring the situation very closely and heeded advice from the relevant authorities. This is an unprecedented period for offline and online sports – especially so for international events – and everyone is striving to do their utmost for their communities, and planning around the situation. We would like to assure Survivors that we have explored all possibilities before landing on the decision to cancel FFCC 2020 altogether.

We know many of you were looking forward to FFCC 2020, and so were we. FFCC is a showcase of the very best of Free Fire’s passionate global community; any other variation of the tournament would not meet our commitment to deliver the very best esports experience to our communities.

We are committed to providing our Free Fire community with alternative esports content, and the team has been hard at work with all the preparations. For example, we recently announced the Free Fire India Solos (FFIS) 2020 tournament, held in partnership with Paytm First Games, which will take place in May and June this year. We have also started the Free Fire Scrim Wars and the Free Fire Streamers Battle. We look forward to sharing more exciting updates with you in the coming weeks. We will also channel our energy to ensure future Free Fire’s esports events are filled with all the usual excitement, fervour, and much more – once we get through this difficult phase together.

We thank our Free Fire community for your understanding and continued support, especially during these challenging times. It is worth emphasizing again that the health and well-being of everyone is of utmost priority now. Take care and stay safe, Survivors. We will emerge from this stronger as one Free Fire community.