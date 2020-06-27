Free Fire: Full list of reset ranks for season 16

With every season, the ranks in Free Fire are reset, which is a bone of contention among fans.

We take a look at how the ranks have been reset in Free Fire Rank Season 16.

Rank list in Free Fire rank Season 16 (Image: Gurugamer.com)

Free Fire fans are excited about the new season of the game that rolled out on 26th June. Free Fire Rank Season 16 brought many new features, while also removing some old ones.

Rank list in Free Fire Rank Season 16

One feature that is never liked by fans whenever a new season comes around is the ‘Rank Reset’ feature. It is no news to Free Fire fans that the rank from the previous season is not carried forward to the next season, and hence, there is a major drop in players' ranks. Here is how the ranks have been reset in the new season:

· Those who are in the Heroic tier will drop down to Gold II tier.

· Those who are in the Diamond tiers (I to IV) will drop down to Gold I tier.

· Those who are in the Platinum tiers (I to IV) will drop down to Silver II tier.

· Those who are in the Gold tiers (I to IV) will drop down to Silver I tier.

· Those who are in the Silver tiers (I to III) will drop down to Bronze II tier.

· Those who are in the Bronze tiers (I to III) will drop down to Bronze I tier.

Advertisement

You can see that the maximum tier that anyone can reach in Season 16 is Gold II. This gives you an opportunity to start afresh and improve your gameplay.

Free Fire Rank Season 16 (Image: Gurugamer.com)

Just remember a few key features to boost your rank, like strategic gameplay, survival time and number of kills. Try to stick to one game mode as there is no distribution of points that way.

With the release of Season 16, you should also know that this is the best time to focus on climbing up the rankings, as many players will take it slow initially and then rush to rank up once the season is approaching its end.