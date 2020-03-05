Free Fire: Garena is celebrating Women's day with special event

Women's day event is available in the game

Garena has a lovely surprise for all the Free Fire players as they are bringing a special event in the game to celebrate the occasion of Women's day. The event will allow players to earn exclusive rewards and items by completing basic missions in the game. Here is a full break down of Women's day event.

Complete the mission by playing a ranked game on March 8

By playing a game of Free Fire on March 8 (Women’s day), players can get their hands on Pink Guardian head. In addition to that, any player that gets 5 kills in a ranked match on the same date will be rewarded with an M-60 Pink Devil skin.

Garena has also launched a new login reward calendar for Women’s day, which started on March 4 and will run until March 10. By logging in every day, players can earn different rewards such as gun skins and vouchers. Here is the list of login rewards that players can earn-

Login 1 day- Gold Royale Voucher

Login 2 days- Pink Devil skin for Scar

Login 3 days- Weapon Royale Voucher

Login 4 days- Pink Devil skin for M79

Login 5 days- Pink Devil Weapon Loot Crate

Earn tokens by completing missions

Apart from the login reward calendar, Garena has also introduced the "Fight Like A Girl" event as a part of the Women's day celebration. In this event, players can earn special tokens by completing basic missions in the game. These tokens than can be exchanged for exclusive rewards. Players can earn tokens until March 10, when the event ends.