Free Fire: How to get Clu character from Top Up event

There is a new event called Clu Top-Up in Free Fire.

Players can get the Clu character by purchasing a certain amount of diamonds.

Free Fire is a fast-paced battle royale game developed by 111dot Studio and published by Garena in India. It has various unique features- including pets and characters with special abilities- that differentiates it from other games in the genre.

To get these characters and other exclusive items, players are required to spend diamonds, which is the in-game currency of Free Fire. The game provides players with various in-game events through which they can get these items. One such event is ‘CLU Top Up’.

What is the ‘CLU Top Up’ event?

The CLU Top Up event is a new event in Free Fire. The event, which will conclude on July 14, provides the player with an opportunity to get the ‘Clu’ character. All the player has to do is top up the specified diamond to get the characters.

Players would have to top up 300 diamonds to get the character and 500 diamonds to get the ‘Clu’s detective bundle’. It is particularly a win-win situation for players who purchase diamonds or are interested in buying diamonds.

Clu character in Free Fire

The Clu character is one of the most popular characters in Free Fire since it has the ability to locate enemies within a 30-metre range. It is important to note that if the enemies are in a prone or squat position, they will not be detected. At Level 4, the positions of the enemy are also shared with the teammates. So, having a single player with the Clu character in the team is quite advantageous.