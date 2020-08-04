Free Fire: How to get free diamonds in August 2020

Diamonds are the in-game currency of Free Fire and are used to make most of the transactions in the game. Players are generally required to spend diamonds to get the elite pass, skins, characters, bundles and more.

However, purchasing diamonds is not a feasible option for every player. This is why many players often seek out various ways to get diamonds for free. In this article, we discuss some legitimate methods through which users can obtain free diamonds in Garena Free Fire.

How to get free diamonds in Free Fire August 2020?

Several websites and apps provide players with certain rewards for completing various tasks. These rewards can, in turn, be used to purchase diamonds in Free Fire.

Here are a few of these websites:

#1 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards (Picture Courtesy: Google Play Store)

Google Opinion Rewards is trusted by millions of users worldwide, with the number of downloads on Play Store underlining its popularity among the masses. It rewards players with Google Play Credit/Balance for completing short and simple surveys.

Players can then use these credits to directly make an in-app purchase. Though the pay-out per survey is somewhat low, it is one of the most trusted and easiest ways to get diamonds.

#2 Swagbucks

Swagbucks - one of the most popular GPT websites

Swagbucks is one of the most popular GPT sites in which users have to complete various tasks including answering surveys, quizzes, downloading apps, watching videos and more. Upon completion of these tasks, they will be presented with SB, which can be used to redeem various rewards.

Some regions have Google Play Giftcard as an option to redeem. In case of non-availability, users can choose PayPal Money, which can also be used to purchase diamonds.

There are several other apps like Rheo and PollPay as well as GPT sites like YSense and PrizeRebel that players can use to get such credits and rewards.

It is, however, important to note that players should avoid illegitimate third-party tools like diamond mods or scripts to get diamonds in Free Fire since they are prohibited by the game developers and can lead to the suspension of their account.