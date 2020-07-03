Free Fire: How to get free diamonds in July 2020

Diamonds are the in-game currency in Free Fire, and are used by players to obtain exclusive items.

In this article, we look at a simple way through which players can procure diamonds for free.

How to get free diamonds in July 2020 (Picture Source: ff.garena.com)

Diamonds are the in-game currency of Free Fire, with players requiring these gems to purchase items likes weapon skins, emotes and characters. Most players desire these items, which may not influence their gameplay, but rather, look appealing and can be flaunted.

However, purchasing these diamonds can be costly, and not all players can afford to do so. Hence, players seek alternative ways to get their hands on this in-game currency, without having to spend out of their pockets.

If you are one of these people — looking for legit ways to get diamonds for free — then you are in the right place. In this article, we will discuss how players can get diamonds for free in Garena Free Fire.

How to get free diamonds in Free Fire in July 2020

Google Opinion rewards

This app, developed by Google, rewards players with Google Play credit for answering simple surveys. Players can then use this credit to purchase in-game currency in Free Fire. Millions around the world use this app, which has over 50 million downloads on Play Store, and is rated 4.3 stars.

How to use Google Opinion rewards

Fill in basic details

Players have to download the app and fill in basic details to get started. They will then receive short surveys, and upon completion, players will be rewarded with Google Play credit. However, the frequency of surveys and amount of credit that the player receives per survey varies.

There are several other ways to get diamonds for free in Free Fire. Players can use GPT sites and apps, based on their preference. However, the method for redeeming will be different and slightly longer. This is because users of other apps and websites have to first purchase the voucher of an e-commerce store, and then get the the Google Play giftcard.

Reminder: Players should never use third-party tools like the diamond script, mod apk and diamond generator to get diamonds in Free Fire, since they are illegal and will lead to permanent bans.