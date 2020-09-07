Free Fire: How to get free diamonds in September 2020

There are a wide variety of exclusive in-game cosmetics like skins and costume in Free Fire. To get most such items, players have to spend diamonds, the in-game currency.

They have to pay from their pockets to purchase diamonds, which cost 80 INR for 100, 250 INR for 310, etc. Not everyone can spend money to buy this currency, however, so they look for alternative ways of obtaining the same for free, which is what we look at in this article.

How to get free diamonds in Free Fire in September 2020

#1 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards (Image Credits: Google Play Store)

This app is developed by Google and preferred by millions worldwide, and has been downloaded over 50 million times on Google Play Store. Players receive Google Play Credits for completing simple and straightforward surveys, which they can later use to purchase diamonds in Free Fire.

#2 GrabPoints

GrabPoints (Image Credits: grabpoints.com)

GrabPoints is a popular GPT (get-paid-to) that can be used by players. It rewards them with points for completing various offers present on the website, like surveys. These points can be used to get gift cards for e-commerce websites, or Google Play gift cards, which can later be used to procure diamonds in Free Fire.

#3 YSense

YSense (Image Credits: ysense.com)

YSense is a similar GPT website like GrabPoints. Players have to complete tasks to get points that they can later use to redeem numerous rewards present on the website. They can even get PayPal money, useable to obtain diamonds. The payout option varies depending upon the country of the user.

Players should never resort to the usage of illicit tools like unlimited diamond generators to acquire diamonds in Free Fire. Those are 100% illegal, and once found guilty, the accounts of the users will be permanently banned.