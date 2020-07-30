Free Fire: How to install latest update file

The developers of Free Fire have finally rolled out the OB23 update. It contains several new features like the Luqeta character, AUG gun and some more things that the players can rejoice.

The update can be directly downloaded from the Google Play Store. Players can also update the game by downloading the APK and OBB files.

Free Fire: How to install the latest update file

As mentioned above, the players can either download the latest version of the game through the Google Play Store or by downloading the APK files. However, the following steps need to be kept in mind.

Google Play Store

Step 1: Open the Play Store and select ‘My Apps and Games.’

Step 2: Click on the Update tab; it shows the list of applications that have available updates.

Step 3: Press the Update button present beside Free Fire. The update will be installed.

The size of the update on the Google Play Store is 391 MB.

APK and OBB Files

APK file download: Click here

OBB file download: Click here

How to install APK and OBB Files

Step 1: Download the APK and OBB files from the links given above.

Step 2: Enable the ‘Install from unknown sources’ setting in the device. Install the APK file but do not open it.

Step 3: Copy the OBB files to Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth (Create a folder if no such folder exists by default)

Step 4: After the OBB files are copied, the players can launch the game and enjoy the new features.

The file size of the APK and OBB files is around 46 MB and 512 MB respectively. The players should first make sure that the device has enough storage space, before they install the latest update of Free Fire.