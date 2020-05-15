Free Fire: How to register for Free Fire OB22 Advance Server?

Garena Free Fire OB22 Advance Server Registration

Garena Free Fire often launches an Advance Server for upcoming updates, where they test out the latest features in the game. The previous OB21 update was a big hit, and now, the developers are preparing for the next big thing, i.e., the OB22 update. The registrations for the OB22 Advance Server have also started, and will go on till 24th May 2020.

The Free Fire Advance Server is a program where players can try the newest features of the game before they hit the live servers. The release date of the Free Fire OB22 update is yet to be announced by officials.

Steps to Download Free Fire OB22 Advance Server

Steps for Free Fire OB22 Registration

To participate in the early testing phase, players must have a Facebook account linked to Free Fire. Here are the steps to register for the Free Fire Advanced Server:

Go to the Free Fire Advance Server website. Scroll down and click on the Login via Facebook button and login with your Facebook account linked to Free Fire. The registration form will appear on the website. Enter the required details and click on submit. If the registration is successful, the website will be redirected towards the download page. The APK download will start from 20th May, and the closing date will be announced soon. After the application is available, click on Download APK to download the APK file. Then, navigate to download folder and open the downloaded APK file. Allow installation of unknown sources, by navigating to Settings>Safety, and Privacy> Install apps from Unknown Sources. After completion of the installation, open the Free Fire Advanced Server app and sign in using your linked Facebook account.

Download Free Fire OB22 Advance Server

Note: There's no need to uninstall the standard version of Free Fire.

The Free Fire Advance Server is available only for Android devices for now, and players can free diamonds as a reward for reporting a bug in the game. The Free Fire Advance Server of the player will be deleted after the period ends. However, the player will still be able to play on the Official Server.

