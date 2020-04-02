Free Fire: How to get Season 23 Agent Paws Elite Pass and Elite Bundle?

Agent Paws Elite Pass includes the new Agent Kitty bundle, Agent Paws backpack, Bon appetite emote and much more.

Agent Paws Elite Pass costs 499 Diamonds while the Elite Bundle costs 999 Diamonds

Rabia FOLLOW ANALYST News

SHARE

Free Fire Elite Pass

Garena Free Fire Season 23 has begun and the latest Elite Pass Agent Paws has been released officially. Agent Paws Elite Pass includes the new Agent Kitty bundle, Agent Paws backpack, Bon appetite emote and much more. All these rewards can be collected by earning the required number of badges by completing various elite pass missions.

Agent Paws Elite Pass costs 499 Diamonds while the Elite Bundle costs 999 Diamonds. The main difference between the Free Fire Elite Bundle and Elite Pass is that the Elite Bundle unlocks some extra rewards instantly.

How to buy Free Fire S23 Elite Pass?

Here are the complete steps to upgrade the elite pass Agent Paws:

Open the 'Free Fire' app in your device.

Login with your account and then go to the Elite Pass section in the game.

To watch the Agent Paws official video, click on the play button on the right side of the screen.

Then, click on the Upgrade button present at the bottom right corner of the screen.

The complete details of the Agent Paws Elite Pass and Elite Bundle will appear on the screen.

Free Fire Elite Pass and Elite Bundle

Click on the Diamond button present below the one that you want to buy, and a pop up will appear asking for the confirmation to buy the Elite Pass or Elite Bundle.

After giving the confirmation, the Elite Pass or Elite Bundle purchase will be completed.

The Free Fire Season 23 Agent Paws Elite Pass will unlock exclusive rewards worth 10,000 diamonds. The daily gold limit will be increased by 100, elite missions will be unlocked, and your nickname will be shown as glorious red in kills.

The Elite Bundle, on the other hand, will unlock some additional rewards too. The player will get an exclusive animated avatar and 50 badges will be unlocked instantly along with tons of exclusive rewards.