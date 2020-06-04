Free Fire: How to download Free Fire Rampage update APK
- Here's how you can download the Free Fire Rampage update APK.
- The size of the Free Fire OB22 update is around 650 MB.
ANALYST
News
Modified 04 Jun 2020, 14:55 IST
Published 04 Jun 2020, 14:55 IST
The Free Fire OB22 update is now officially available on Google Play Store and players can finally update the game to the latest version.
The new update was released globally on June 3 and brought a host of new features into the game. It includes new characters, a brand new training ground and the M82B gun, among many other additions.
The latest Free Fire Rampage update is around 650 MB and players can download the APK file by following the guidelines listed below.
Steps to Download and install Free Fire Rampage APK
Free Fire Rampage APK Download Link: https://bit.ly/3042vIc
- Open file manager on your device and click on the downloaded file: Free Fire_com.dts.freefireth.apk
- Allow installation of unknown sources if you haven't enabled it yet by navigating to settings>safety and privacy> Install apps from Unknown Sources.
- Once the installation of the APK file is completed, create a new folder "com.dts.freefireth" in Android>OBB.
- Copy and paste the downloaded OBB file of the game in the directory
- Open the Free Fire app and enjoy the game.
Free Fire Rampage update official patch notes
- New Character 'Wolfrahh': Decreases the damage taken from a headshot by up to 25% with every additional viewer and increases the damage to the enemy's limbs by up to 15%.
- New Character 'Falco': Increases gliding speed upon skydive up to 45% and diving speed after the parachute opens up to 50% (effect applies to the entire team).
- New Weapon 'M82B': It is a sniper rifle and will be available in Hot Zone (Classic Mode) and Clash Squad Store. It comes with special Ballistic Tips to reduce the power of gloo walls in the end game.
- New Anti-Hack System: New anti-hack systems have been added to the game to ensure that no players are getting an edge by using third-party programs to assist them.
- Skill Activation Indicators: These have been added to indicate when the skills of the characters are activated.
- New Training Ground: Vehicles and gloo walls are added to the training ground along with other improvements like the separation of shooting range and practice zone etc.
Advertisement