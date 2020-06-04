Free Fire: How to download Free Fire Rampage update APK

Free Fire Rampage Update APK

The Free Fire OB22 update is now officially available on Google Play Store and players can finally update the game to the latest version.

The new update was released globally on June 3 and brought a host of new features into the game. It includes new characters, a brand new training ground and the M82B gun, among many other additions.

The latest Free Fire Rampage update is around 650 MB and players can download the APK file by following the guidelines listed below.

Steps to Download and install Free Fire Rampage APK

Free Fire Rampage APK Download Link: https://bit.ly/3042vIc

Open file manager on your device and click on the downloaded file: Free Fire_com.dts.freefireth.apk Allow installation of unknown sources if you haven't enabled it yet by navigating to settings>safety and privacy> Install apps from Unknown Sources. Once the installation of the APK file is completed, create a new folder "com.dts.freefireth" in Android>OBB. Copy and paste the downloaded OBB file of the game in the directory Open the Free Fire app and enjoy the game.

Free Fire Rampage update official patch notes