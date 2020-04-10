Free Fire: How to download Free Fire without Google Playstore?

A step-by-step guide to download Free Fire without using Google Playstore.

Players can use APK and OBB file links to initiate the download.

Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is one of the popular battle-royale games played on mobile phones. It is a 10-minute game, where 50 players stranded on a remote island battle each other till the last survivor emerges. The players can download the Free Fire game for free on both Android and iOS devices.

The game can be downloaded on Android from the Google Playstore, but sometimes players encounter errors while downloading the game. However, the game can also be downloaded without using the Playstore.

Download Free Fire without Google Playstore

Garena Free Fire can be played by using the APK and OBB files of the game. The said files can be downloaded from the links mentioned below.

Free Fire APK File Link: https://download947.mediafire.com/12zqjfge8izg/9jlz2swaihvp48j/com.dts.freefireth_1.47.0-2019111889.apk.

Free Fire OBB File Link: https://download2329.mediafire.com/259ih6dkwsng/d0xvizohg158grq/main.2019111889.com.dts.freefireth.obb.

After downloading the APK and OBB files, follow the steps mentioned below.

Free Fire OBB File

# Open the Download folder in File Manager on your device.

# Locate the downloaded Free Fire APK file.

# Open it and hit on the install button. Allow installation of unknown sources by navigating to Settings > Safety and Privacy > Install Apps from Unknown Sources.

# Once the installation gets done, copy the OBB file of the game to Internal Storage/SD card > Android > OBB > com.dts.freefireth.

# Now, open the Garena Free Fire application in your device.

# Login with your Facebook, Google Play, or Guest account and play the game.

The size of the Free Fire APK file is around 40MB, and that of the OBB file is about 400MB. In case of the error "Problem parsing package" popping up, consider re-installing the game by repeating the steps mentioned above.