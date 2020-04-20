Free Fire: How to get Elite Pass for free in Free Fire?

Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire offers Elite Pass and Elite Bundle every season and the players can complete various missions to unlock these exclusive rewards. Players have to collect badges by completing missions to level up and get these rewards. Elite Pass in the game costs around 499 Diamonds while the Elite Bundle costs about 999 Diamonds.

The main difference between the Elite Bundle and Elite Pass is that the Elite Bundle unlocks some extra rewards instantly. Now, these diamonds cost a lot, and hence players find hacks and mods online where they can get Diamonds for free, which is entirely illegal and can lead to a permanent ban. So, here are the legal ways to earn the diamonds to buy Free Fire elite pass for free in Free Fire.

Get Free Fire Elite Pass for Free

Here are some of the listed ways to earn the diamonds for free to get free Elite Pass:

#1 Online surveys

Google Opinion Rewards

This is one of the easiest ways to get diamonds free. There are many legit apps or websites like Google Opinion Rewards that pay users for online surveys. These apps can reward you with money or Google Play Store credits which can be further used to purchase diamonds. The player can use these diamonds to buy the Elite Pass for free.

#2 In-game events

100% Bonus diamond top-up event Free Google Play Credit

The game introduces different events in the game from time to time that offer extra diamonds to the players or give some exclusive discounts to buy them. A player should keep checking the latest in-game event to save some money while buying diamonds. Recently, an in-game event called 100% Bonus Diamond top-up event was introduced, which offered the players up to 500 extra diamonds free.

#3 Google Play Free Credit

Google Play Store sends out some free Google Play Credit to users randomly, which in turn, could be used to buy diamonds. The players need to select the amount for which they want to purchase it, and the Google Play Credit amount will automatically be deducted from the payment. Thus, Diamonds can be bought at a much cheaper rate, and the Elite Pass can be purchased for almost free.

