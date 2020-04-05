Free Fire: How to get free Legendary Gun Skins in Clash Squad Mode event

You can get free Legendary Gun Skins in the CS Mode event

Complete the listed missions to get free in-game rewards in Free Fire

Rabia News

Free Legendary Gun Skins

Garena Free Fire has introduced a number of in-game events offering exclusive rewards for free. These events are added considering the upcoming OB21 update, called the Kapella Patch. The Kapella update will hit the global servers on 8th April, and the players can download it from the Google Play Store.

One event that's been recently introduced in the game is the Rank Up in Clash Squad Mode Event. The players will have to complete the listed Clash Squad mode missions to collect the tokens. The tokens can then be further exchanged with Legendary Gun Skins for free.

Clash Squad Mode Event

The players need to navigate to the Free Fire events sections to redeem the tokens and the rewards for free:

Clash Squad Mode

Rank Up in CS! Mission:

(Period: 6th April to 12th April)

The players need to complete the missions listed below in the Clash Squad Mode and Clash Squad Rank Mode during the event period to collect Gold Grenade Medal tokens. These can then be exchanged with the rewards:

Play 20 Clash Squad Mode matches to get one Gold Grenade Medal.

Play 30 Clash Squad Mode matches to get two Gold Grenade Medals.

Take 20 kills in Clash Squad Mode to get one Gold Grenade Medal.

Take 40 kills in Clash Squad Mode to get two Gold Grenade Medals.

Complete a three-match win streak in Clash Squad Mode to get two Gold Grenade Medals.

Complete a five-match win streak in Clash Squad Mode to get four Gold Grenade Medals.

Play five Clash Squad Rank Mode matches to get four Gold Grenade Medals.

Play 10 Clash Squad Rank Mode matches to get four Gold Grenade Medals.

Play 20 Clash Squad Rank Mode matches to get four Gold Grenade Medals.

Rank Up in CS! Rewards:

(Period: 9th April to 12th April)

The players can redeem the tokens with some free Legendary Gun Skins:

16 Gold Grenade Medals can be exchanged with UMP-Cataclysm (28 Days) skin.

14 Gold Grenade Medals can be exchanged with MP5-Vampire (28 Days) skin.

10 Gold Grenade Medals can be exchanged with UMP-Cataclysm ( 7 Days) skin.

7 Gold Grenade Medals can be exchanged with MP5-Vampire (7 Days) skin.

2 Gold Grenade Medals can be exchanged with MP5-Vampire (24 Hours) skin.