Free Fire: How to get Free Redeem Codes in Free Fire?

Garena Free Fire offers a variety of items like pets, gun skins, outfits, and much more that can be purchased from the in-game store by spending diamonds. But not every player can buy these because of the high cost of diamonds, and thus, Free Fire offers redeem codes that can be used to get different in-game items, sometimes even including the coveted elite pass.

Free Fire Redeem Code is a 12-character code containing both numeric digits and alphabets. The players can visit the Free Fire redemption center and enter the redeem code to get free in-game items.

Methods to get Free Redeem Codes in Free Fire

Get free rewards

Now, Redeem Codes are not easy to get but can be obtained by these methods:

Live Streams

Free Fire provides free redeem codes to players in the live streams of tournaments like Free Fire India Championship etc. Other than this, these can sometimes be obtained from YouTubers' videos and live streams.

The players will just have to watch the live stream, and the redeem code will be shown on the screen between the tournament. Players are suggested to redeem them as soon as possible because redeem codes are timebound.

In-Game events

Players can also get redeem codes from some of the in-game events such as anniversary events and cultural celebrations. In addition to these, these codes are also offered when the publishers release major updates.

List of Redeem Codes

The below-listed codes have been tested once, and all of them are working fine. Make sure to redeem them as soon as possible as they will expire soon:

FTT7 LMDP FUBE

D4G1 D33S D5D4

HBVJ 95G2 J6Y6

FBSH ARE1 0RBU

FRES NILM FAST

5MIL LION LIKE

Y7PS 1HR6 23H4

CONG RATZ 2MIL

K2FX EMXR A23S

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Redeem Code

How to redeem codes

Visit the Redemption Cente or Website

Login to your Free Fire account on the website. The players can use four different methods to login.

Copy any code from the above list or enter your own code under Redeem your code.

Click on the Submit button and close the browser.

Now, open Free Fire game in your device.

You can collect your rewards by navigating to the vault tab located in the game lobby.

Here is a demonstration video of redeeming the codes on the redemption website:

