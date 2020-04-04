Free Fire: How to get Inking Affection rare bundle and other rewards in Free Fire

The Inking Affection bundle can be used to imprint permanent ink on the enemies.

The bundle can be obtained by spinning the Diamond Royale wheel

Free Fire

Free Fire has become a sensation among players all over the world. As such, Garena has been updating the game regularly to enhance the overall experience. Recently, a new event - Diamond Royale Inking Affection - has been spotted in the game in which players can get exclusive rewards.

In the Diamond Royale event, players can also imprint a permanent ink of crimson red on their enemies and can riddle them with bullets. To acquire this ability, players need to have the Inking Affection bundle.

The bundle can be attained by spinning the Diamond Royale lucky wheel. Apart from this, there are several other rewards available on the wheel, like costumes, character, load-outs, and more, which can be won.

How to get the Inking Affection bundle?

To get the Inking Affection exclusive bundle, players are required to spin the Diamond Royale wheel by navigating to the Diamond Royale segment. Click on Luck Royale to see all the possible rewards and spin it.

Moreover, Free Fire also claimed that players will get a bonus reward on the 1st, 5th, 25th, and 50th Spin. Besides, a rare award will also be given with the first three spins.

Event details

Another cool thing is that all the rewards obtained through the Diamond Royale spin will remain permanently in the user's account or inventory.

Along with this, if the player gets the same costume more than once, it will be converted into scraps. This can then be used to redeem more attractive prizes.