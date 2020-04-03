Free Fire: How to install Garena Free Fire? Step by Step Guide

Garena Free Fire is available to download for free

The game was released back in 2018 on the global servers and has gained over 500M+ downloads on Google Playstore

Rabia FOLLOW ANALYST Feature

SHARE

Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular mobile games in the world. The game provides a traditional battle royale experience that allows players to form a team or go solo, and the only motive is to be the last survivor in the game. With amazing graphics and a lot of exclusive features, the game was released back in 2018 on the global servers and has gained over 500M+ downloads on Google Playstore to date.

Free Fire was the most downloaded game in 2019 and was awarded the Most Popular Video Game award. The best thing about Free Fire is its small download size in comparison to other battle royale games. While games like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile require around 2GB of device storage, Free Fire needs only around 500MB space for installation.

How to download Garena Free Fire

The players can download and enjoy this amazing game for free by following the steps mentioned below:

Open the Google Play Store or Apple Store on your device.

Search " Garena Free Fire " or just " Free Fire " in the search bar.

" or just " " in the search bar. Click on the first result from the list and then tap on the Install button.

Free Fire

The game will start downloading automatically. The size of the installation package is 500 MB approximately.

After the completion of the download, it will take around 2-3 minutes to install, depending on the speed of the device.

The game offers fantastic in-game characters, cute pets, weapons skins, and much more. Each game of Free Fire is of about 10 minutes and it ensures an exhilarating combat experience. The players are spawned on a remote island and a single server consists of 50 players. The players can also interact with their friends using the in-game voice system, which enhances the overall experience.