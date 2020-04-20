Free Fire: How to unban your Free Fire suspended account

Free Fire

Garena Free Fire takes very strict action when it comes to players cheating in the game. While playing online multiplayer games, cheating and using unfair methods becomes a very enticing option for gamers.

They try to improve their ranking with the help of various third-party tools. Because of this, the developers have to keep a stringent watch on accounts and punish such players by permanently banning their accounts.

However, in some rare cases, the players who have been playing fairly since the beginning get banned due to unusual reasons.

As a result, some Free Fire players have faced a situation wherein they see the following message on the startup screen - "Your account has been suspended".

In this case, you have to follow some simple steps listed below to unban your account and continue playing the game.

Steps to unban your Free Fire account:

Open the official Garena customer support website on your device.

Select Email us now to contact the customer support of the game.

Describe your issue in the detail along with a subject

Submit your ticket, and the customer support will reach you soon.

Garena Support Website

The guide mentioned above does not guarantee that your account will be unbanned. Most of it depends on the Garena support team. If you haven't indulged in any kind of cheating while playing a game, then your account will be unbanned soon.

Free Fire has currently released the OB21 update that brought with it the new character Kapella, pet Ottero, Clash Squad Ranked Mode, and much more. The players can install the latest update of the game via Google Play Store and iOS store.

Since its release, the game has accumulated over 500 million+ downloads across the Android platform and has an overall rating of 4.4 stars.

Moreover, there are several tournaments organized for professional Free Fire players to showcase their skills in front of the world.