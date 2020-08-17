How to update Free Fire? Update process, file size and tips

The battle royale genre of mobile games has seen exponential growth over the past few months, especially when it comes to a title like Free Fire. The game not only offers an outstanding BR experience but is also available for free.

Garena Free Fire has millions of active players, and the developers frequently roll out new updates to deliver the best content to the player base. As a result, keeping the game up to date is an essential aspect to avoid version mismatch error.

The size of the update

Free Fire is currently running on the 1.52.0 version (OB23), and has a download size of 580 MB. Hence, make sure that your device has enough storage space to accommodate the game files.

For those who still don't know how to update Free Fire, here's a straightforward guide, which you can follow for any platform.

How to update Free Fire

Android:

Open Google Play Store on your Android device. Type Free Fire in the search bar. Click on the first result and hit the green colour update button. Wait for a while until the download finishes (Can take up to 20 minutes). Open the Free Fire application and log in to your account to play.

Free Fire on Android (Image Credits: GuruGamer)

iOS:

Open Apple Store on your iOS or iPhone device. Type Free Fire in the search bar. Click on the first result and hit the blue colour update button. Wait for a while until the download finishes (Can take up to 20 minutes). Open the Free Fire application and log in to your account to play.

Free Fire on iPhone

Windows (GameLoop emulator)

Open the GameLoop emulator on your system. Go to the My Games section and locate Free Fire in the list. Click on it and hit the update button. The whole process will take 15 to 20 minutes, depending on your internet connection. Launch the game once the download finishes.

Free Fire on PC

Tips to download the update faster

1) Sit in close proximity to the Wi-FI router.

2) Avoid downloading the update using a slow internet connection, as it might cause the update to stop midway.

3) Make sure your smartphone has enough charge.

4) If you're using a 4G data connection, and do not perform other tasks on the smartphone when the update is being downloaded.

5) Ensure that your device has sufficient storage space.

If users are facing any error while updating the game, they can comment about the same below or contact the official Free Fire support.

Note: This article is for beginners, and while it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods! So before calling them 'noobs', remember you were in their shoes not long ago.