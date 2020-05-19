Free Fire. Image: Dailyhunt

Names form an intrinsic part of your identity, and you would like to retain that identity even while playing Free Fire. Unique and quirky nicknames are the rage right now, and you would not want to miss out on the fun.

Even if your Android or iOS keyboard is not equipped with the special characters, you need not worry, as Sportskeeda has you covered.

In this article, we take a look at how can get cool fonts for your in-game name in Free Fire.

Websites to choose from

There are many websites you can choose from, out of which nickfinder.com and lingojam.com are our top picks.

Nickfinder.com

Nickfinder.com

In nickfinder.com, you can customise your name as per your choice, and select the font you like. You can write the name of your choice, and they’ll decorate it and give you a recommendation. You can also choose from the various girl and boy names suggested by the website.

Lingojam.com

Lingojam.com

In lingojam.com, you can type the name of your choice and see the various recommendations appearing in your screen, in various fonts. You can choose the best one out of them.

How to set them up in Free Fire

Dialogue Box to change the nickname. Image: Sportskeeda

After copying the distinctive Free Fire nickname from one of the websites as mentioned above, here is how you can use it:

Open the Free Fire app in your phone. Go to the Profile section situated on the upper left hand corner. Click on the yellow notebook icon on the upper left hand corner of the screen (located right below the in-game name). A dialogue box will appear asking you to enter your new nickname. Paste the nickname you copied from the website. Pay 390 diamonds to successfully change your nickname.

Tip: Since Free Fire charges you for changing your nickname, choose your nickname wisely.

So, now you are all set to select the nickname in the font of your choice. Don't fret, as you can still edit a part of the nickname you don't really like and customise it further.