Free Fire India Championship 2020 dates announced

Free Fire has made its stance clear when it comes organising eSports tournaments. The developers are in full support of the game to emerge as a potential eSports giant. While other games of the similar genre, like PUBG Mobile and Fortnite, regularly organise eSports tournaments, Free Fire doesn't want to be left behind.

Recently, a new open-to-all tournament called 'Free Fire Brawler Bash' was organised for all the Free Fire enthusiasts. An Invitational tournament called 'FFBB Final Clash' was also held during the same period. Just after the tournament concluded, the officials announced the next big thing, called Free Fire India Championship 2020.

Free Fire India Championship 2020

Registrations begin on the 13th of August (in-game) and the FFC qualifier matches will go live on the 16th August!

The tournament will be based on an open-to-all format. Regular players, who don't have any eSports background, can participate with their squad by registering themselves.

The system will host the Free Fire Cup (FFC) on 16th August from 4 PM to 9 PM IST and select the qualified teams. The qualifiers can be played only with a registered squad, and no unregistered players will be allowed to participate.

The competition is being organised by Garena and sponsored by Paytm First Games. Paytm First Games seems to be taking the mobile eSports scenario to the next level as they have a couple of tournaments lined up.

Earlier in June, Free Fire Brawler Bash tournament was held, which provided a platform to all the regular gamers out there. After multiple rounds of Qualifiers, Knockouts and Semi-Finals, The Mafias won the title with the highest points, and took home 150,000 Free Fire diamonds.

The Free Fire community has witnessed a lot of action-packed live streams such as the kill-points prioritised FFBB and the Clash Squad Invitational Showdown.