Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring: League day 6 Overall standings

Day 6 of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring Split League Stages came to an end today. The day was filled with exciting action.

Free Fire India Championship 2021 League day 6 map results

Group A and B battled it out in a total of six matches played over the many maps in Free Fire. In the end, Galaxy Racers came out on top with 23 kills and 64 points. LVL Iconic sat in second place with 30 kills and 64 points, followed by Team D Esports with 21 kills and 59 points in third place.

MVP ranking after day 6

Free Fire India Championship League stage day 6 overall standings

Free Fire India Championship 2021 league day 6 standings

The first match was played in Bermuda. The Booyah in this map was secured by LVL Iconic with 14 kills. Galaxy Racers secured second place with five kills in the match.

Sixth Sense clinched the second match played on Purgatory with five kills. 4G Crust Esports secured seven kills in the second match, while Nemesis eliminated six enemies from the lobby.

The third match was played on the desert map of Kalahari. It was once again won by LVL Iconic with seven kills, followed by Galaxy Racers with six kills.

Sixth Sense once again emerged victorious in the fourth match played in Bermuda with five kills, followed by Galaxy Racers with five kills.

In the fifth match, played on Purgatory, Captains claimed the victory with 10 frags to its name. Following them in second place was Team D Esports with eight kills. The third place in the match was secured by AFF Esports with six frags.

The sixth and the final match of the day played on Kalahari was won by Team Elite with eight frags. Stone Crushers and Nemesis played aggressively and secured nine and five kills in the match.