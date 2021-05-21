Free Fire Indian server redeem code for today (21 May 2021): List of free rewards

A music video was released by Free Fire Bangladesh earlier this month to celebrate the occasion of Eid. Three milestone rewards were also set at 300k, 600k, and 1m views, respectively.

As a result of the milestones being reached within a few days, a new Free Fire redeem code has been released. Here is the latest working code offering several cosmetic items, including a surfboard and bat skin,

Free Fire Indian server redeem code

Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest, and Guitar Basher are the rewards

Free Fire redeem code: ESX24ADSGM4K

It's important to note that Free Fire redemption codes are restricted to a specific server. Only players on the Indian server can use this one. Users outside of the region will receive the following error message when attempting to use this code:

"Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region."

Obtaining rewards using Free Fire redeem code for Indian server

It is worth noting that all Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed via the game's official website. Here's a step-by-step guide to obtaining items using redeem codes:

Step 1: The following link will take the players to the official rewards redemption website, through which they can redeem the rewards.

Log in using the platform linked to the Free Fire account

Step 2: To claim their rewards, they must log in to their Free Fire account through the platform linked to it.

Guest users can't obtain rewards via a code, so they should consider linking one of these to their account.

Facebook

VK

Google

Huawei ID

Apple ID

Twitter

Enter the redeem code in the text field

Step 3: After signing in, enter the Free Fire redeem code in the text field. When a confirmation dialog box appears, click the "OK" button.

Press ok to confrim

Rewards will be credited to the account within 24 hours, and the items may be collected from the mail section.

There is an expiration date on each redeem code, after which it cannot be used. Codes that are expired will display this error message when players try to redeem them: "Failed to redeem. This code is invalid or redeemed."

Below is a video that provides an overview of the redemption process.