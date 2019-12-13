Free Fire is giving tough competition to PUBG Mobile and Fortnite

When it comes to the Battle Royale genre in mobile gaming, PUBG and Fortnite have been leading the charge for quite a while now. They have established themselves as the juggernauts of the scene and it doesn’t look like either game will stop anytime soon. In the past two years, many franchises have tried to replicate the success of PUBG and Fortnite, but no one has touched the bar set by both these games.

However, amidst all the noise created by PUBG and Fortnite, one game has been secretly creeping up and is now a strong competitor. Free Fire by Garena (publisher) is now one of the most played mobile games in the world.

Free Fire has been developed by the Vietnamese gaming company 111dots Studio. As of August 2019, Free Fire has over 450 million registered users and over 50 million daily active players.

Even though both PUBG and Fortnite are usually in the limelight, Free Fire has a huge following of its own. The Free Fire World Cup, held back in April, had an average viewer count of 643,454 through its duration with the peak reaching up to 1,007,940 viewers(including every language stream).

The game is very much a traditional Battle Royale game where a set number of people are released in a remote location and the players then have to survive using all the weapons and gears they can find. 50 players jump from a plane on an abandoned island, and the last remaining player wins the game.

Free Fire is regularly updated by the developers and similar to other popular Battle Royale games on mobile, features regular events and collaborations. Free Fire won the "Best Popular Vote Game" by the Google Play store back in 2018, and surprisingly this is the same period when both PUBG Mobile and Fortnite were conquering new heights.