Free Fire: Is the game's DJ Alok character from India?

Free Fire has a wide variety of characters for players to choose from. Except for Adam and Eve, every other character in the game has a unique ability that helps users on the battlefield.

Some of the characters in Free Fire are actually based on real-life people. One such character is DJ Alok. Since the character's name is ‘Alok,’ many users assume that he might be Indian. In this article, we talk about whether DJ Alok is, indeed, from India.

Is DJ Alok character from India?

No, DJ Alok is not from India. He is actually a renowned Brazilian DJ.

According to Wikipedia, his parents named him Alok after they travelled to India, where they met with spiritual guru Osho, who indicated that the boy should be called Alok. The name, in the Sanskrit language, means “light.”

DJ Alok character in Free Fire

Due to his ability called ‘Drop the Beat’, DJ Alok is one of the most popular choices among players in Garena Free Fire. His ability enhances with every increase in the level. On reaching the maximum level, players will be able to create an aura that will replenish 5HP for 10 seconds and increase their ally movement speed by 15%.

Users can also acquire the exclusive character set of DJ Alok from the in-game store. The name of the collection is Beat Composer.

How to get DJ Alok in Free Fire

Players would have to spend 599 diamonds in order to acquire DJ Alok in Free Fire. Follow the steps given below to obtain the character: