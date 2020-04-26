Free Fire Latest Redeem Codes: How to get exclusive rewards using redeem code?

Redemption Website

Garena Free Fire offers a variety of characters, pets, gun skins, outfits, and other exclusive in-game items. All these items can be purchased from the in-game store by spending diamonds. Now, these diamonds cost a lot, so players find out hacks that can be used to acquire them, which is illegal and can lead to a permanent ban.

There are some legal methods, like getting money from some apps, but they consume a lot of time. Redeem Codes are quite useful in this case and players will have to go to the Free Fire redemption center to redeem them.

Latest Free Fire Redeem Codes 2020

Latest redeem codes

The below-listed codes have been tested once, and all of them are working fine. Make sure to redeem them as soon as possible as they will expire soon.

K2FX EMXR A23S

D4G1 D33S D5D4

HBVJ 95G2 J6Y6

FBSH ARE1 0RBU

FF49 MLIK ESGV

5MIL LION LIKE

Y7PS 1HR6 23H4

CONG RATZ 2MIL

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Redeem Code

Redeem Code

Visit the Redemption Cente or Website

Login to your Free Fire account on the website. The players can use four different methods to login.

Copy any code from the above list and paste it under Redeem your code.

Click on the Submit button and close the browser.

Now, open Free Fire game in your device.

You can collect your rewards by navigating to the vault tab located in the game lobby.

Here is a demonstration video of redeeming the codes on the redemption website:

In Garena Free Fire, a total of 50 players stranded on a remote island battle each other till the last survivor emerges. The players can download the game for free on both Android and iOS devices. Currently, it has over 500Million+ downloads on Google Play store, and it has an overall rating of 4.4 stars.

