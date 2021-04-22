Free Fire latest redeem codes for today (22nd April): Full list of rewards revealed

Free Fire has a plethora of attractive items, including pets, characters, outfits and cosmetics. However, diamonds, which are the in-game currency, are usually required to purchase most of these items.

Fortunately for players who cannot afford to spend money on Free Fire diamonds, redeem codes are a great way to acquire such items at no cost.

Here are the working Free Fire redeem codes as of April 22, 2021.

Free Fire redeem codes for today (April 22nd)

Rewards

RRF6WMKMDPJV: Ford, Kelly, 3x Gold box, T-shirt town, and Leather Pants (Male)

G3MKNDD24G9D: Ford, Kelly, 3x Gold box, T-shirt town, and Leather Pants (Male)

Players must quickly claim these rewards, as the redeem codes given above will expire on April 22nd.

Expired redeem codes cannot be used under any circumstances. If players try to use an expired redeem code, they will encounter an error message stating that the code is invalid or already redeemed.

Note: These redeem codes are only meant for users on the Europe server. Players from other regions will not receive any rewards. If they try to use the redeem codes, they will face the following error: "Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region."

Using redeem codes in Free Fire

Players should note that all Free Fire redeem codes can only be claimed from the rewards redemption website. They can follow the steps given below to claim them:

Step 1: First, players should head to the official Free Fire rewards redemption website. The link to the website is provided below:

Website: Click here

Log in to the official Free Fire rewards redemption website

Step 2: They must then log in to their Free Fire account using the platform they have linked their account to.

Players with guest accounts cannot redeem any rewards. If they want to do so, they should consider linking their account with any of the available platforms (Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Huawei ID and Apple ID).

Step 3: Next, players should enter the redeem code in the text field and tap the confirm button. After a pop-up appears, they should press the OK button.

Step 4: After the code has been redeemed successfully, the rewards will be sent to players within 24 hours. All currency-based rewards will be credited to the player's account automatically. Other rewards can be claimed from the in-game mail section.

