Free Fire launches 3rd-anniversary music video: Free rewards promised

Players are all hyped up for the 3rd-anniversary events in Free Fire. Needless to say, this is a significant milestone for the game and to make it memorable, the developers have a long list of events, surprises and rewards planned for its players.

A number of these events have already begun including the Time Tunnel event, which will take you through the game's journey. As part of the celebrations, players will also be able to obtain a free character by logging in to the game on 23rd August.

Free Fire launch 3rd-anniversary music video: Free rewards promised

To mark their 3rd anniversary and make it even more special, Free Fire has also released a music video titled 'HAVE A BLAST, IT'S OUR BIRTHDAY | Two-side Gamers x Sooneeta x TGB | Official Music Video'. As mentioned in the title, some of the top Free Fire content creators are also part of this music video.

In the comment section of the video, Free Fire India Official also announced that if the video crosses particular milestones, players will be picked at random and will be provided with rewards.

How to participate

To participate and earn the Free Fire rewards, you will have to share the video on Facebook and comment your Free Fire ID in the comment section. Depending on the number of views, players will be randomly provided with the rewards.

Rewards

Here are the milestones and the corresponding rewards:

Upon reaching 100 lakh (10 million) views, ALL USERS will receive 3RD ANNIVERSARY PIN

Upon reaching 80 lakh (8 million) views 30x random users will get Diamond Voucher

Upon reaching 50 lakh (5 million) views 10x random users will get Diamond Voucher

Upon reaching 20 lakh (2 million) views 10x random users will get Diamond Voucher

Players will receive the reward upon logging in between 24th August and 31st August.

It is certainly a win-win situation for players since the video already has 3.8 million views.