Free Fire: List of sub machine guns

You can easily get a Sub Machine Gun in Garena Free Fire.

Here are the three sub machine guns you can choose from.

Free Fire. Image: Google Play.

Garena Free Fire is a battle royale game that is enjoyed all over India. 50 people are dropped from the plane in an island where they are required to battle it out for survival. They also have to deal with the wrath of other players as the clock ticks by.

In order to survive in Free Fire, you must ensure that you have the best ammunition so that you can kill your enemies swiftly. Free Fire offers its players many diverse guns to choose from. Even though sub machine guns are not usually recommended, you can still pick them if you are new to battle royale games.

Best sub machine guns in Free Fire

MP40

MP40. Image: Pinterest.

This gun will assure you the highest firing rate and has decent recoil. You can use it effectively when you are engaged in a close-range combat. It does not have a good aim, so use it for close combats only.

Power: 3

Clip Size: 20

Range: 2.5

Accuracy: 3.5

Rate of Fire: 5

UMP

UMP. Image: IMGBIN.com.

This sub machine gun can fire bullets very fast but it takes time to recoil which is why it is not very recommended. This gun has the second highest rate of fire, the first, as mentioned before, is the MP40. Even though MP40 is a better choice, you can replace it with UMP as it gives more or less the same damage and is good at close-range combats.

Power: 3

Clip Size: 30

Range: 3.5

Accuracy: 4

Rate of Fire: 4.5

MP5

MP5. Image: Pinterest.

Even though it makes less damage than UMP, it can be used for medium to long-range gun fights. It has got a steady fire rate and has moderate accuracy, so it can assure you decent performance when you are targeting somebody who is near you. Use a scope to ensure better performance from this sub machine gun.

Power: 3

Clip Size: 30

Range: 3.5

Accuracy: 4

Rate of Fire: 5