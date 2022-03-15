Free Fire MAX vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Which game is better for low-end Android devices in March 2022?

Free Fire MAX from Garena and PUBG Mobile Lite from Krafton are two prominent names in the battle royale category. This genre is one of the most trending categories in leading app stores.

Both titles have huge player bases worldwide as gamers can get exhilarating core survival gaming experiences. This article discusses the better title among these two for low-end Android devices.

Assessing Free Fire MAX and PUBG Mobile Lite

1) Graphics

In the graphics section, both names offer high definition graphics quality. Users can see various high-quality visuals with the help of various gaming engines used in the titles.

The graphics on PUBG Mobile Lite offer a more realistic approach, while Free Fire MAX graphics are inclined more towards animation.

Krafton has tried to keep the graphics quality on par with its other high-end titles like PUBG Mobile and PUBG PC. The graphics are well optimized for low-end devices to run smoothly.

Free Fire MAX also offers premium-quality graphics but lacks the realistic factor.

2) Maps and modes

In terms of maps and modes, PUBG Mobile Lite has fewer maps than Free Fire MAX. Some of the most played modes in the former are TDM and Varenga Classic Map.

Free Fire MAX offers a flurry of ranked and unranked maps, including Bermuda and various Clash Squad arenas. Players can play on these maps for a diverse BR experience.

Both titles also offer training arenas for them to improve their skills.

3) Compatibility

PUBG Mobile Lite has an overall download size of 700 MB. Free Fire MAX requires space of 1 GB for a successful installation.

Here are the minimum requirements to run the new Garena game on a smartphone:

RAM - At least 2 GB

Android version- 4.1 and up

Here are the minimum requirements to run the lighter version of PUBG Mobile on a smartphone:

RAM- 1 GB

Android version- 4.1 and up

Final verdict

Readers can safely say that gamers who want better graphics and longer matches can go for Krafton's offering. Free Fire MAX is a significant choice for those who prefer quick-action-packed battle royale matches.

Note: This article represents the author's personal opinions.

