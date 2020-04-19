How to Download Free Fire on PC

Garena Free Fire is a smartphone game, with over 500 million downloads on the Google Playstore. It has become popular among gamers, mainly because of its similar in-game user interface to PUBG Mobile. Besides, Free Fire has unique features like skins, weapons, characters, pets with various abilities, and a variety of in-game outfits.

Following their success in the smartphone industry, the developers of Free Fire, Garena, moved to PC gaming. Free Fire can be played on a PC using emulators. The game can be downloaded from any third party website that provide emulators for free download.

How to Download Free Fire on PC - A step by step Guide

Free Fire

The minimum and recommended system requirements for Garena Free Fire are as follows:

Minimum System Requirements:

Operating System: Window 7,8,10 (64 bit)

CPU: Core i3 2.4GHz

RAM: 4GB

GPU: Intel HD Graphics 4000

HDD: 4GB.

Recommended System Requirements:

OS: Window 7,8,10 (64 bit)

CPU: Core i5 2.8GHz

RAM: 8GB

GPU: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660

HDD: 4GB,

How to Play Free Fire on PC?

# 1: Download Free Fire.EXE file on any software like Bluestacks that is readily available on various third party sites.

# 2: Install Free Fire Setup in the software.

# 3: Garena Free Fire will start loading in your PC.

# 4: Enjoy playing Free Fire on your PC.

Why Free Fire PC?

Free Fire on PC

Garena Free Fire has also moved to esports. Many tournaments with a significant prize pool are currently being organised around the world. In their journey to becoming pro Free Fire players, players practice for hours and hours in Free Fire boot camps.

Garena Free Fire is a preferred game for both PC and smartphones because of the following reasons:

~50 Men Battle Royale. It allows gamers to play against other 49 other players to become the last man standing.

~Realistic Graphics. The game has very detailed graphics of trees, grass, and buildings, that enhances user experience.

~Vehicles. Free Fire has many powerful vehicles that can be used to move around and eliminate your competitors.

~Weapons. The game has many power-loaded weapons, mainly rifles and SMGs, that help in taking down competitors.

