Free Fire, like any other battle royale game, is very competitive. It features a rank system that drives players to do whatever it takes to reach the pinnacle. This arrangement has led many players to use unethical means, such as cheating, hacking and the use of mod applications, to get to the top of the rank system.

In this article, we discuss the legitimacy of such mod applications.

Free Fire mod APK 1.51.6: All you need to know

The Free Fire v1.51.6 APK is the modified version of the game client. Several videos claim to provide this version of the mod which contains several illegitimate features like aimbot, ESP, unlimited currencies and so forth. Most of these APKs, however, do not work and are fake. The use of such APKs will, therefore, have severe repercussions on the players' accounts.

Are the mods legal?

Official Anti-hack FAQ (Picture Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

The anti-hack FAQ on the official Free Fire website states that the use of a modified or cracked version of the game client, which performs functions that would not be possible otherwise, is considered cheating.

Hence, the Free Fire mod APK 1.51.6 is 100% illegal and not allowed. As a matter of fact, any type of mod is illegal and prohibited in Free Fire.

Garena Free Fire has a zero-tolerance policy against any mode of cheating. The accounts of players who are found guilty of cheating will be suspended permanently. The FAQ section also states that the devices that have been used for cheating will also be banned for repeated offence.

Conclusion

Even if such a mod version of the game works, players are advised to not use them. Players must also refrain from using any scripts since they fall in the same category of offences.