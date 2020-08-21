Free Fire unlimited diamonds and coins mod APK: All you need to know

There are various items, like costumes and skins, that players can avail from the in-game store in Free Fire. And most transactions take place using the currencies, diamond and gold.

Players crave all such items and try doing anything to obtain them. Sometimes, this even means wandering off on the wrong track and resorting to illicit modified versions of the game client, like the unlimited diamonds and coins mod APK. We discuss the legality of using all such third-party software in the game.

What is the Garena Free Fire unlimited diamonds and coins mod APK?

It is a modified version of the game client that claims to provide the users with unlimited amounts of the in-game currencies in the game. Players must note that all such mod APKs are fake, as the currencies are stored on the game's server and not on the game client. Therefore, there is no possibility of the functioning of this modified version.

Are they legal?

A snippet from Free Fire's official anti-hack FAQ (Picture Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

According to the official anti-hack FAQ, cheating is the usage of any third-party software not released by Garena, or the modification of the game client for using functions that aren't existent in Free Fire.

Garena has a stringent policy against cheating, and if the player is found guilty, his/her account will get permanently suspended. So, there are no questions about the legality of such software. They are 100% illegal, and their usage is prohibited.

Conclusion

The use of unlimited diamonds and coins mod APK is not allowed and never recommended. Players should refrain from using all such third-party software. Their accounts will be permanently banned if caught using a modified version of the game client.

