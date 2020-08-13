Free Fire mod APK unlimited Diamonds download 2020: All you need to know

Free Fire offers a variety of gun skins, characters, pets, bundles, and other items to the players. Most of these items can be purchased from the in-game store, obtained by opening crates, or as rewards via Elite Pass. All of these items require the players to spend in-game Diamonds. The users are required to pay Diamonds even for changing their in-game name.

Purchasing Diamonds is not a feasible option for many players. They need to spend INR 80 to get 100 diamonds, INR 250 to get 310 diamonds, and so forth. As Diamonds are very rewarding, many players want to get them in excess, and that too for free.

Many of them are usually misled on this front, and they indulge in using illicit modded applications to acquire the in-game currency. In this article, we discuss the repercussions of using such mods.

Free Fire mod APKs 2020: All you need to know

Free Fire unlimited Diamonds mod APK is the modified version of the game client that allegedly provides the users with an indefinite amount of diamonds.

Free Fire is a server-based game, and the data related to the in-game currencies are stored on the server and not on the client's side. Hence, all such mods are fake, and the Diamonds are only visible on the player's screen, but cannot be used for making purchases.

A snippet from the anti-hack FAQ (Picture Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

These types of mods do not work under any circumstances, and their use in Garena Free Fire is strictly prohibited and considered as cheating. The developers have a strict policy against fraud, and the players will be banned permanently from the game once they are caught in such an act.

Hypothetically, even if these tools and mods work, getting Diamonds via them is illegal and unlawful. The players should stay away from all such mods.