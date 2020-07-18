Free Fire mod APK v1 50.0: All you need to know

Garena Free Fire is a top-rated free-to-play battle royale game, and has over 500 million downloads on Google Play Store, which shows its popularity. The game provides a refreshing BR experience, with each match lasting about 10 minutes.

Like every other game of this genre, it has a rank system which makes it highly-competitive. To reach a higher rank and become the best among their friends, some players resort to the usage of mod APKs. In this article, we discuss the backlash of using such mods.

What is Free Fire mod APK v1 50.0

Fire mod APK v1 50.0 is the modified version of the latest Free Fire client. Several videos on YouTube claim to this mod APK supposedly has various features like ESP and aimbot, which are considered illegitimate. It is also alleged that several mods offer players an indefinite amount of diamonds, but this is not true, since the values of the currency is stored on the server.

Is Free Fire mod APK v1 50.0 legal?

Use of modified game client will be considered as cheating

The use of any mods and scripts is not allowed in Free Fire. In the FAQ section present on the official website, the use of any modified game client will also be considered as cheating, and will lead to a permanent ban without a second chance.

Hence, the Fire Fire mod APK v1 50.0 is illegal. The use of not only this but any other mod is not allowed and not recommended.

Players will receive permanent suspension if caught cheating

Free Fire has a firm and strict policy against cheating. The account will be banned after the player is found guilty, irrespective of whether the user was using it at the time of the offence. It is also stated in the FAQ that Free Fire will also ban the device that is used for cheating.

Conclusion

Players should play the game in a fair manner and avoid using any mod applications, since it is against the rules of Free Fire, and hence illegal.