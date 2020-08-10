Free Fire mod APK v1.52.0 download: Is it legal?

Free Fire is one of the finest battle royale games on the mobile platform. The game features a rank system, and players are divided into tiers based on their skills. Many of them desire to reach the highest rank and become the best among their peers.

This desire sometimes leads them on the wrong track, and despite knowing the consequences, they fall prey to some mods online. In this article, we discuss the repercussion of using the mod v1.52.0 APK in Free Fire.

What is Free Fire mod apk v1.52.0

It is the modified version of the latest game client. It supposedly provides the players with several illegal features such as unlimited health, aimbot, skin mod, and so forth. Several websites claim to provide their own version of this mod, with different illicit features.

Is it legal?

Long story cut short, usage of such mods is a blatant hack, and players will be permanently suspended from the game once the anti-cheat system catches them.

A snippet of the anti-hack FAQ (Image Source: ff.garena.com)

The anti-hack FAQ present on the official website of Garena Free Fire states that the use of any third-party applications that are not developed by Garena or using the modified version of the game client is considered as cheating. Also, the devices that are used for fraud will be banned.

The Free Fire mod APK v1.52.0 and its renditions, irrespective of the features that it provides, are illegal and prohibited.

A snippet from the Anti-hack FAQ (Image Source: ff.garena.com)

Conclusion

Use of any mod APK in Garena Free Fire is not allowed and not recommended under any circumstances. Some websites claim to provide the mod with an anti-ban feature. There is nothing such as an anti-ban, and the users will eventually be banned for using mods.