Free Fire is a fast-paced battle royale game that is popular across the world, but has it's largest player base here in India. The game, like any other battle royale, is very competitive, and players want to become the best at it.

Many of the players come across various mod APK files, and the several of them often do not have an idea about the legality of using such mods. In this article, we will discuss the ramification of using Free Fire Mod Menu APK.

What is Free Fire Mod Menu APK?

It is a modified version of the game client, which is usually promoted by various videos. It is alleged that this modified version includes various illegal features such as ESP, Auto headshot and other unethical additions. It provides the players with a menu to toggle these illegitimate features.

Is the use of mod legal?

A snip from the FAQ section on Free Fire website (Picture Source: ff.garena.com)

The use of Free Fire Mod Menu APK is 100% illegal. It is a bland and straightforward hack and hence is not allowed and shouldn’t be used under any circumstances. According to the FAQ present on the official website, the use of the modified version of the game client to perform a function is illegal and would be considered cheating.

Also, Garena Free Fire has a very stringent and firm policy against cheating. The players will be banned permanently from the game. It is also stated in the anti-hack FAQ that the devices that have been used for cheating will also be banned.

Many videos also claim that their version of the hack has an anti-ban feature; however, this is false, and players will be punished once found guilty irrespective of the top-ups. In the previous month itself, Garena had suspended roughly 90000 accounts for using scripts and modified programs.

Conclusion

The use of Free Fire Mod Menu APK is illicit and is not recommended. The should not only avoid this mod APK, but every other mod APK of the game since the use of any of them will be considered as cheating and user will be handed a ban.