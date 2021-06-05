Free Fire new redeem code for today (5th June): Free Water Fest 2021 avatar and banner for SG server

There are many exclusive items available in Free Fire, including avatars, banners, skins, bundles, and more. These items can be bought using the in-game currency: diamonds.

Unfortunately, players who do not have enough diamonds are unable to purchase most of these items. They are subsequently always on the lookout for ways to get these items for a discounted price or for free.

This is where redeem codes come into the picture. These alpha-numeric codes, released by Garena, give players an opportunity to obtain in-game items at no cost at all.

New Free Fire redeem code for SG server

Redeem code: ZKC8ZS35GU3V

Rewards: Water Fest 2021 Avatar and Water Fest 2021 Banner

This redeem code expires on June 6th, 2021, after which it will no longer be valid.

Note: This redeem code is restricted to players on the SG server. In other words, players on another server cannot use it to claim the rewards. If they try to do so, they will encounter an error.

Obtaining rewards through Free Fire redeem codes

Players can follow these steps to use the Free Fire redeem code given above:

Step 1: Players should first visit Free Fire's dedicated rewards redemption website. They can click on this link to do so.

Guest users cannot use redeem codes on the Free Fire rewards redemption website

Step 2: Players must sign in using the platform that they have linked to their Free Fire account.

Guest users cannot use redeem codes on the website; they will have to link their account to one of the available platforms to be able to do so. The available platforms are Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Players should enter the redeem code in the text box and click on the "Confirm" button

Step 3: After they log in, players can enter the redeem code provided above in the text box and click on the "Confirm" button. They can then click on the OK button when a dialog box appears.

Step 4: The rewards will be sent to the player's account less than 24 hours after the redemption is successful. The banner and avatar can be claimed from the mail section.

If players want to equip these items, they can do so via the 'Collection' section.

If a player uses an expired redeem code, they will encounter an error message stating that the code has either already been used or is invalid.

