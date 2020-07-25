Free Fire OB23 update: 3volution check-in event complete details

The Free Fire OB23 update is going to release on 29th July 2020 and will add a host of new features, including the Luquenta character and a pet called Mr Wagger. The update is called the 3volution update and will be based on the third-anniversary theme.

To celebrate this update, Free Fire has introduced the '3volution check-in' event, which will offer different in-game rewards to players. All they have to do is log in and update the game to its latest patch to claim these rewards.

Free Fire 3volution check-in event

(Event Period: 26th July 2020 4:00:00 to 3rd August 2020 3:59:59)

Free Fire 3volution Event

Players will have to login daily during the event to claim the following rewards for free:

Log in for one day to claim Leg Pockets

Log in for two days to claim Scan

Log in for three days to claim Bonfire

Log in for four days to claim Death's Coming (Bottom)

Log in for five days to claim Death's Coming (Top)

The Free Fire OB23 update will be available to download from Google Play Store and Apple Store after its release. The in-game servers will be taken down for maintenance to get the update ready, and no one will be able to enter the game till this maintenance is over.

Meanwhile, here are the features that will be introduced in Free Fire: