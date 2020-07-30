Free Fire OB23 update: How to play on PC

Free Fire is one of the most popular games on the mobile platform, but some prefer playing this battle royale game on their PCs. With the new update arriving, many users are wondering how they can play the latest version on their systems.

We talk about how you can use emulators and play the OB23 updated version on your PC.

How to play the Free Fire OB23 update on PC

Two of the most famous emulators are BlueStacks and Gameloop, which are preferred due to their outstanding features. You will have to follow the steps below to play the Free Fire OB23 update on these emulators.

BlueStacks

BlueStacks (Picture Courtesy: BlueStacks)

To install the game on Bluestacks, follow the steps given below.

Step 1: Open Google Play Store in BlueStacks.

Open the Google Play Store (Picture Courtesy: bluestacks.com)

Step 2: Click on the search bar and type Free Fire.

Search for Free Fire (Picture Courtesy: bluestacks.com)

Step 3: Press on the download button beside the name of the game. Free Fire will then get installed in the emulator.

If you already have the game installed, follow these steps to update it.

Step 1: Open the Play Store on the emulator and select ‘My Apps and Games.’

Step 2: Click on the update tab and press on the update button present beside Free Fire.

Click here to visit the official website of BlueStacks, where you also can download the app. Also, you will have to follow the same steps for any other emulator that uses Google Play Store to download or update a game.

GameLoop

Gameloop (Picture Courtesy: gameloop.fun)

GameLoop is a renowned emulator and provides a great gaming experience. Many prefer to use this feature-rich emulator over others. Here are the steps to download Free Fire in GameLoop.

Step 1: On the main screen of the emulator, search for Free Fire on the search bar.

Search for Free Fire (Picture Courtesy: Gameloop)

Step 2: Press the download button, which will start immediately after.

Press on the download button (Picture Courtesy: Gameloop)

Step 3: It would take some time for the download and installation to finish. You can then run the game and relish the new features.

You can follow these steps to update the game if you already have it installed.

Step 1: Search for Free Fire using the search bar.

Step 2: Press on the update button.

The emulator can be downloaded from its website. Click here to visit the same.