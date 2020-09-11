The developers of Free Fire released the APK file of the Free Fire OB24 Advance Server yesterday, 10th September. It will go on till 17th September, and the in-game servers will be taken down on the same day.

As the name suggests, any new features and updates that the developers are planning to introduce to the global version of the game, are first added to the Advance Server.

Registered players can try the latest features by downloading the APK from the official website. Here are some of the features that have been added to the Free Fire OB24 Advance Server.

(All the pictures are taken from Shiv Gaming's Advance Server live stream. You can watch the video below:)

Free Fire OB24 Advance Server: New characters, pet, weapons and more

#1 New Pet

Advertisement

Rockie Pet

A new pet, Rockie, has been added to the game. It has a special ability called 'Stay Chill,' which reduces the Cooldown time of the equipped active skill by 6%.

#2 New Characters

Two new characters, Dasha and Sverr, have also been added.

Dasha

Dasha

Her ability is called 'Partying On,' which reduces the recoil while moving by 5%, and general recoil by 5%. It also reduces fall damage by 45%. With the rise in the level of the character, these abilities will be enhanced.

Sverr Character

Sverr

Sverr has an active ability called 'Going Berserk.' The ability consumes 40 health and increases the damage by 10%, which lasts for 5 seconds and has a cooldown period of 45 seconds.

#3 Emotes

New emotes have been added to the Advance Server. Here are some of them:

1. Piece of Cake

Piece of Cake

2. Draco's Summon

Draco's Summon

3. Booyah!

Booyah!

4. Bhangra

Bhangra

#4 Weapons

New weapons

New weapons – Parafall, Flamethrower, and Woodpecker have also been added to the game.

#5 Bermuda Remastered

Bermuda Remastered, which is the revamped version of the Bermuda map, has been made available in the classic and ranked mode of Free Fire.

Bimasaki Strip

Bimasaki Strip

Clock Tower

Clock Tower

Peak

Peak

The lobby and the spawn island have also been changed in Free Fire.

Lobby

Lobby

Spawn Island