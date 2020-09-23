Free Fire OB24 update for Android: APK+OBB download links

The Free Fire OB24 update has finally been rolled out by the developers. It has introduced a host of new features like Bermuda 2.0, the Dasha character, a Rockie pet, and other changes to the game.

The much-awaited Bermuda 2.0 map has finally arrived in the game, and battle royale enthusiasts cannot wait to experience it. The remastered version of the Bermuda map was in the pipeline for some time now, and has finally arrived in an elegant way.

The Free Fire OB24 update can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. It is of around 391 MB, and won't take a lot of storage space on devices.

Players can also install the game using APK and OBB files. The download links for both are provided below, along with the steps to install them.

Steps to Download Free Fire OB24 update APK + OBB:

Free Fire OB24 update APK download link: Click Here

Free Fire OB24 update OBB download link: Click Here

A look at the Free Fire OB24 update APK and OBB files download links.

After downloading both the files, follow the steps below to install the Free Fire OB24 update on your device:

Open file manager on your device and click on the downloaded file: Free Fire_com.dts.freefireth.apk. Allow installation of unknown sources if you haven't enabled it yet, by navigating to Settings>Safety, and Privacy> Install apps from Unknown Sources. Once the installation of the APK file is complete, create a new folder "com.dts.freefireth" in Android>OBB. Copy and paste the downloaded OBB file of the game in the directory. Open the Free Fire app and enjoy the game.

The size of the APK file is 46 MB, while the OBB file is of 551 MB. Therefore, ensure that your device has at least 1 GB of free storage space.

In case the downloaded file shows an error stating, "There was a problem parsing the package," then consider downloading both the APK and OBB files and installing them again.