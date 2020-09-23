Free Fire OB24 update date and time in India

Free Fire's OB24 update is all set to be rolled out today. The much-awaited patch is expected to introduce many changes and features to the game, including two new characters, weapons, and modes.

Garena has officially announced the Free Fire OB24 update date via their social media handles:

Are you ready for the new patch? 💥 Get ready for the new version on the 23rd of September to experience new features! ⏰ Update your game after the new version is live to receive legendary gun boxes!

Free Fire OB24 update date and time

The Free Fire OB24 update will release globally on 23rd September 2020, at around 5:30 pm IST, after the maintenance break is over. The players will be able to download it from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. The size of the update is not known yet, but it is expected to be around 350 MB.

Here's the maintenance schedule for the upcoming update:

Start time: 10:00 am IST (GMT +5:30) on 23rd September 2020

End time: 5:30 pm IST (GMT +5.30) on 23rd September 2020

The players, who update the game and login for three consecutive days, will get the following rewards for free:

Advertisement

1000 Universal Fragments

3 Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crates

3 Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

Free Fire OB24 update patch notes

New Weapon – PARAFAL: It is a new AR that will be available in Classic & Clash Squad after the patch. With super high stopping power and extreme range, players will be able to take down enemies from a distance with ease.

It is a new AR that will be available in Classic & Clash Squad after the patch. With super high stopping power and extreme range, players will be able to take down enemies from a distance with ease. New Weapon - The Flamethrower: It will be available in Training Grounds only.

It will be available in Training Grounds only. New Grenade Mechanism: The players will be able to set up or cook the grenade before throwing them.

The players will be able to set up or cook the grenade before throwing them. New Spawn Island: A new island designed for our 2020 Free Fire Continental Series will now available in the game after the update.

A new island designed for our 2020 Free Fire Continental Series will now available in the game after the update. New Armory Menu: The new armory menu will give the players an option to share screenshots of their weapon skins on social media and efficiently select the weapon skins as they are sorted.

The new armory menu will give the players an option to share screenshots of their weapon skins on social media and efficiently select the weapon skins as they are sorted. New features in the Settings Menu: Players can now upload, download and overwrite their configuration in the settings menu. So there will be no need to change the settings every time they update the game.

Players can now upload, download and overwrite their configuration in the settings menu. So there will be no need to change the settings every time they update the game. New features in Training Ground: New Minigame - Target Arcade is now available, and a Private Movie Theater will be added to the training ground.

You can watch the video below to know about other changes.