Free Fire OB24 update time: When will the new update come today?

The Garena Free Fire OB24 update is ready to be rolled out today evening in India. The latest update will bring new character Dasha, a new pet called Rockie, the Parafal gun, Bermuda 2.0 and more. Players can try out all the new features by updating the game later today.

Players are currently unable to play Free Fire as the game is not opening. Many players are getting a notification which states, "The server will be ready soon". There is, of course, no need to panic as the game servers are presently under maintenance.

When the Free Fire OB24 update is coming globally?

Before the Free Fire OB24 update is rolled out, the in-game servers are taken down for a maintenance break for a few hours. The OB24 update of Free Fire will be made available today at 5:30 PM IST.

No player can enter the game until the maintenance break is over. The duration of the maintenance break is as follows:

Start time: 7:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30) on 23rd September 2020

End time: 5:30 PM IST (GMT +5.30) on 23rd September 2020

As soon as the maintenance period of the game is over, the servers will resume again, and the new update will be pushed out immediately. The update will be available on Google Play Store and the Apple Store. The size of the update will be around 350 MB.

Here is the official announcement video of the update:

New Features (Patch Notes)

The patch notes of the latest update have also been revealed. They are:

New Weapon – Parafal

New Weapon - The Flamethrower

New Grenade Mechanism

New Spawn Island

New Armory Menu

New features in the Settings Menu

New features in Training Ground

New Gameplay feature: Team Boost

