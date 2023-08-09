Free Fire OB41 update download links for Android and iOS devices

The Free Fire OB41 update is now live for both Android and iOS devices. It will arrive with some amazing innovations, introducing some new features, bug fixes, and an improved overall gaming experience. The OB41 Advanced Server has been live for quite some time ahead of the launch, where both developers and players joined to test all the latest features before the official launch.

Releasing on August 10, 2023, the update has received a warm welcome from gamers worldwide. Garena has teased players in the last few weeks with the Zombie Hunt mode's revamp, Peak's redesign, the Cyber Airdrops in Clash Squad mode, and other features. This article will help you get the updated download links to the game.

Free Fire OB41 update: Where to download and more

The Free Fire OB41 update versions are live in the digital storefronts of both iOS and Android operating systems for download. The download links are mentioned below:

For Android users: https://play.google.com/store/search?q=Free%20Fire&c=apps

For iOS users: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/free-fire-6th-anniversary/id130014661

These links will redirect you to a page, from which you can easily download and enjoy these amazing features of the Free Fire OB41 update.

Garena’s Free Fire has gained a lot of popularity all around the world over the years. With each update, they have surpassed the expectations that helped bring gamers closer to the game. The latest update brings more amazing features that will surely please the fanbase of the BR title.

How to download the Free Fire OB41 update?

Follow the steps below to download and install the APK files to enjoy the latest update of the title.

Step 1: Go to the digital storefront of your OS.

Step 2: Search for Free Fire.

Step 3: Arrive at the official game page (Or you can directly click on the aforementioned links to arrive there).

Step 4: Now tap on the Install button to download the update.

Your device should automatically install the game after the download is complete. Then you can enjoy the new update on your device.

Note: Free Fire has been blocked in India since February 14, 2022. However, players can enjoy the same gameplay with Free Fire MAX, a variant of the title still available in the country.