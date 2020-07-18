Free Fire online diamond tool: All you need to know

Free Fire is a top-rated and popular battle royale game that has been downloaded over 500 million times on Google Play Store. There are a vast number of remarkable features present in the game, which players relish.

There are also several costume bundles that players can avail, apart from some eye-catching skins. Most of these incredible and exclusive items can be purchased by spending diamonds. However, not all players can cannot afford to pay actual money to procure diamonds, so they look for alternative ways to do so.

Many players also stumble across various tools that allegedly provide them with an indefinite amount of diamonds. In this article, we discuss whether these tools are real or fake.

Free Fire diamond tool: Real or fake?

An image of one such fake tool

The use of any such tool in Free Fire is an unethical way of procuring diamonds. Moreover, Free Fire is a server-based game and any data relating to in-game currencies is stored on the server. Hence, the only legit and legal way to get diamonds will be to purchase them in the game. So the possibility of any such third-party tool working is close to zero.

A snippet from the FAQ section of the official website.

On top of that, many websites that provide these tools require players to enter their account details, which possess the risk of losing ownership of the account. Some of these websites also require an impossible human verification, which should serve as a red flag.

Even if this tool works, which is very unlikely, players should not use it as Garena Free Fire prohibits using third-party applications to hack any services, reverse engineer games and so forth, and considers it illegal.

Conclusion

Hence, these tools are fake and illegitimate. They are not allowed and not recommended, and players should not fall into such traps.